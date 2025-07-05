AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
Concern expressed over decline in cotton productivity

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Food Security and Research has expressed concern over the decline in cotton productivity in recent years and emphasised the need for a coordinated and targeted strategy to address the structural challenges facing the crop.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review and accelerate efforts for increasing cotton yield across the country.

The meeting brought together senior officials of the ministry, representatives from provincial agriculture departments, research experts, and key stakeholders from the cotton-growing regions.

The minister said that cotton is a vital crop for Pakistan’s agriculture sector and the backbone of the country’s textile industry.

He expressed concern over the decline in cotton productivity in recent years and emphasised the need for a coordinated and targeted strategy to address the structural challenges facing the crop.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reviving cotton production through farmer-focused interventions, research-driven solutions, and improved service delivery in the agriculture sector.

The minister stressed that enhancing cotton yield is essential not only for the sustainability of the textile value chain but also for improving the livelihoods of farmers and boosting rural incomes.

He emphasised the timely provision of quality inputs such as certified seed and pesticides, improved pest control methods, adoption of climate-resilient farming techniques, and farmer awareness through strengthened extension services.

He also directed relevant departments to expedite policy measures and technological innovations that could help bridge the yield gap and ensure better returns for cotton growers.

During the meeting, various proposals were reviewed to improve crop management and field practices. The participants exchanged views on the current status of cotton cultivation and discussed practical steps to tackle production constraints. It was decided that a comprehensive action plan would be finalised in close coordination with the provinces to ensure effective implementation ahead of the next sowing season.

Hussain stated that cotton remains a strategic crop for Pakistan, and its development requires urgent attention from all tiers of government. He underlined the importance of institutional collaboration, efficient resource utilisation, and market linkage strategies to ensure long-term sustainability and profitability in the cotton sector.

Cotton agriculture sector cotton production Pakistan’s agriculture sector

