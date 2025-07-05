FY 2024–2025: SECP Appellate Bench disposes of 124 appeals

ISLAMABAD: The Appellate Bench of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in interest of timely justice and regulatory accountability has disposed 124 appeals during the financial year 2024–2025.

Of the appeals decided, 22 cases pertained to the Insurance Ordinance, 2000, while 15 were related to the Securities Act, 2015. Additionally, 34 appeals involved provisions of the Companies Ordinance, 1984, and the Companies Act, 2017, and 05 appeals addressed violations of the Non-Banking Finance Companies Regulations, 2008.

The remaining 48 appeals concerned breaches of the SECP’s Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Regulations, 2018 and 2020. Out of the 124 appeals filed against orders issued by SECP’s adjudicating authorities, the Appellate Bench upheld 113 decisions, while 11 orders were set aside.

This outcome underscores the Bench’s efficiency, impartiality, and its role as an effective appellate forum for redressal of grievances and dispute resolution.

All decisions rendered by the Appellate Bench are publicly accessible on the SECP’s official website, reflecting the Commission’s ongoing commitment to transparency and good governance.

