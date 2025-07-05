Mills show interest in fresh buying of cotton

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,600 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,600 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per maund.

Around, 200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund, 1000 bales of Mian Channu were sold in between Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 400 bales of Ghar Maharaja were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 400 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 16,650 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 200 bales of Mongi Bangla were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 400 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 200 bales of Sahiwal, 200 bales of Jhang were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold in between Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 200 bales of Fazal Pur were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,650 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per kg.

