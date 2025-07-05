AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-05

2nd most valuable listed co: UBL’s market cap jumps 6-fold in 2 years

Muhammad Saqib Published 05 Jul, 2025 05:57am

KARACHI: United Bank Limited has officially cemented its position as the second most valuable listed company on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), marking a significant milestone in its history. This achievement places UBL among an elite group of companies on the exchange.

United Bank Limited, a banking company incorporated in Pakistan, is engaged in commercial banking and related services. The bank operates as a subsidiary of Bestway International Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bestway Group Limited.

According to Muhammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, UBL’s market capitalization has experienced an astounding six-fold surge in just two years, leaping from under $0.5 billion to nearly $3 billion. “What an incredible journey for United Bank Limited (UBL), now the second most valuable listed company on the Pakistan Stock Exchange!” Sohail remarked.

This exponential growth, Sohail added, is a clear reflection of robust investor confidence, strong earnings growth, and a successful strategic transformation within Pakistan’s banking sector.

While UBL celebrates this significant ascent, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) continues to hold the top spot as the most valuable company on the PSX, boasting a market capitalization of $3.4 billion. Beyond OGDC and UBL, three other companies have also crossed the impressive $2 billion market capitalization mark on the PSX that include Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI) with a market cap of $2.7 billion and Meezan Bank Limited (MEBL) holding a market cap of $2.2 billion. Additionally, Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) is close behind with a market capitalization of $2.0 billion.

Among other listed companies at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), several stocks boast market capitalizations exceeding $1 billion. Leading the pack is Lucky Cement (LUCK), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and MCB Bank Limited (MCB). In the consumer goods sector, Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan (COLG) and Nestle Pakistan (NESTLE) maintain market capitalizations of more than $1 billion. Meanwhile, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTC) also crosses the billion-dollar mark with a market capitalization of $1.08 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UBL PSX Muhammad Sohail Bestway Group Limited

Comments

200 characters

2nd most valuable listed co: UBL’s market cap jumps 6-fold in 2 years

FPCCI seeks withdrawal of Rs77/lit PL on FO

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Pakistan concerned over India’s continued military build-up

Overseas Pakistanis to be taxed as filers on property deals

Wolrd Bank approves $55m in additional financing to Discos

13 vacant seats in KP, Punjab: ECP to hold Senate polls this month

Punjab water, sanitation project: Euro 12m grant pact inked with AFD

Federal govt employees: MoF notifies 10pc ad hoc relief, 30pc DRA

Read more stories