KP govt rolls out good governance roadmap

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has formally rolled out the Good Governance Roadmap, in order institutionalize reform and a culture of delivery-based governance in the province.

This strategic two-year plan is aimed at improving public service delivery, driving institutional efficiency, and building an effective governance system.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally launched the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Good Governance Roadmap in an event held in the Chief Minister House here on Friday.

The event was attended by provincial cabinet members, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, and Administrative Secretaries, other government high ups, representatives of development partners and media persons in large number.

The roadmap reflects the government’s long-standing commitment to citizen-centric development, transparency, and data-driven decision-making. It provides a unified framework that integrates all provincial reforms and development initiatives, setting the direction for delivery-oriented governance across the province.

Anchored around three priority pillars - Good Governance, Robust Security, and Smart Development - the roadmap outlines interventions 12 governance, 1 security & 3 Development domains.

Under the Good Governance pillar, the roadmap prioritizes 12 domains with defined key performance indicators (KPIs) to be achieved by 2027. The high-impact domains include health, education, social protection, economic uplift, infrastructure development, agriculture, energy, tourism, digitization etc.

The Smarter Development initiative focuses on prioritizing high-impact projects, ensuring efficient budget allocation to maximize public benefit. It emphasizes monitoring mega projects for timely delivery and attracts investment by showcasing key projects to potential investors, driving economic growth and job creation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Strong Security framework aims to enhance safety through a coordinated approach involving all stakeholders, with a focus on civil leadership and ownership. It strengthens police capacity with proper training and resources and encourages community involvement in counter-terrorism efforts, ensuring a secure and resilient environment for the province.

Under digitization over 35 departments are adopting digital platforms such as e-Office and digital procurement systems. Simultaneously, more than 100 public services will be digitized under the Dastak Portal, enabling citizens to access government services online.

In the health sector, the roadmap sets out an ambitious plan to upgrade 250 Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centres (RHCs) into 24/7 maternal care facilities. Essential medicines will be made fully available at hospitals, while 54 Category-D hospitals will be outsourced through Public-Private Partnerships to enhance management and service quality. Additionally, a central Health Information and Service Delivery Unit is being established to digitize health systems and monitor outcomes.

Education reform features prominently in the roadmap. The government aims to reduce out- of-school children by 50% and upgrade the learning outcomes in public schools. Furthermore, 1,500 schools will be outsourced to improve the quality of instruction. Higher education is also being realigned with market needs via launch of industry-relevant degree programs, internships, and entrepreneurship support initiatives.

