AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-05

KP govt rolls out good governance roadmap

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2025 05:57am

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has formally rolled out the Good Governance Roadmap, in order institutionalize reform and a culture of delivery-based governance in the province.

This strategic two-year plan is aimed at improving public service delivery, driving institutional efficiency, and building an effective governance system.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally launched the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Good Governance Roadmap in an event held in the Chief Minister House here on Friday.

The event was attended by provincial cabinet members, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, and Administrative Secretaries, other government high ups, representatives of development partners and media persons in large number.

The roadmap reflects the government’s long-standing commitment to citizen-centric development, transparency, and data-driven decision-making. It provides a unified framework that integrates all provincial reforms and development initiatives, setting the direction for delivery-oriented governance across the province.

Anchored around three priority pillars - Good Governance, Robust Security, and Smart Development - the roadmap outlines interventions 12 governance, 1 security & 3 Development domains.

Under the Good Governance pillar, the roadmap prioritizes 12 domains with defined key performance indicators (KPIs) to be achieved by 2027. The high-impact domains include health, education, social protection, economic uplift, infrastructure development, agriculture, energy, tourism, digitization etc.

The Smarter Development initiative focuses on prioritizing high-impact projects, ensuring efficient budget allocation to maximize public benefit. It emphasizes monitoring mega projects for timely delivery and attracts investment by showcasing key projects to potential investors, driving economic growth and job creation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Strong Security framework aims to enhance safety through a coordinated approach involving all stakeholders, with a focus on civil leadership and ownership. It strengthens police capacity with proper training and resources and encourages community involvement in counter-terrorism efforts, ensuring a secure and resilient environment for the province.

Under digitization over 35 departments are adopting digital platforms such as e-Office and digital procurement systems. Simultaneously, more than 100 public services will be digitized under the Dastak Portal, enabling citizens to access government services online.

In the health sector, the roadmap sets out an ambitious plan to upgrade 250 Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centres (RHCs) into 24/7 maternal care facilities. Essential medicines will be made fully available at hospitals, while 54 Category-D hospitals will be outsourced through Public-Private Partnerships to enhance management and service quality. Additionally, a central Health Information and Service Delivery Unit is being established to digitize health systems and monitor outcomes.

Education reform features prominently in the roadmap. The government aims to reduce out- of-school children by 50% and upgrade the learning outcomes in public schools. Furthermore, 1,500 schools will be outsourced to improve the quality of instruction. Higher education is also being realigned with market needs via launch of industry-relevant degree programs, internships, and entrepreneurship support initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Khyber pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Comments

200 characters

KP govt rolls out good governance roadmap

FPCCI seeks withdrawal of Rs77/lit PL on FO

Azerbaijan to invest $2bn in economic sector

Procurement rules: govt seeks Law Ministry’s views on SIFC powers

Calls for regional unity: At ECO summit PM condemns Israeli, Indian aggression

Pakistan concerned over India’s continued military build-up

Overseas Pakistanis to be taxed as filers on property deals

Wolrd Bank approves $55m in additional financing to Discos

13 vacant seats in KP, Punjab: ECP to hold Senate polls this month

Punjab water, sanitation project: Euro 12m grant pact inked with AFD

Federal govt employees: MoF notifies 10pc ad hoc relief, 30pc DRA

Read more stories