NDMA issues GLOF alert for GB, KP amid rising temperatures

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert for Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning of potential flooding in vulnerable valleys due to rising temperatures and an incoming weather system.

In a press release, NDMA said that persistent high temperatures in northern Pakistan are likely to accelerate snow and glacier melt, heightening the risk of sudden GLOF events over the current and upcoming week.

The authority has directed all federal ministries, provincial governments, line departments, and municipal administrations to remain on high alert and ensure full preparedness.

Provincial disaster management authorities, including PDMA KP and GBDMA, along with district administrations, have been instructed to proactively monitor vulnerable glacial lakes and conduct evacuation drills in high-risk areas.

Rescue services such as Rescue 1122, civil defence, fire brigades, and ambulance units have been placed on standby, while NDMA has called for intensive public awareness efforts in at-risk regions.

Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary movement near nullahs, streams, and fast-flowing water channels, and to exercise extreme caution, especially in low-lying areas.

Law enforcement and traffic police have been tasked with assisting travelers and managing routes in case of emergencies, in coordination with the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP).

The NDMA also directed that designated evacuation sites must remain fully functional and stocked with emergency supplies. Response equipment is to be prepositioned at key locations, with support from the National Highway Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organization (FWO), and Communication & Works (C&W) departments for timely route clearance and restoration.

Tourists have been strongly advised against trekking or taking photographs near glaciers, with authorities warning of the high risk of untoward incidents. A detailed vulnerability map of GLOF-prone sites in KP and GB has been circulated among relevant agencies to aid in response planning.

The NDMA reiterated its commitment to protecting vulnerable communities and urged the public to stay alert, follow official advisories, and download the Pakistan NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time updates and guidance.