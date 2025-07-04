AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NDMA issues GLOF alert for GB, KP amid rising temperatures

BR Web Desk Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 07:34pm

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert for Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning of potential flooding in vulnerable valleys due to rising temperatures and an incoming weather system.

In a press release, NDMA said that persistent high temperatures in northern Pakistan are likely to accelerate snow and glacier melt, heightening the risk of sudden GLOF events over the current and upcoming week.

The authority has directed all federal ministries, provincial governments, line departments, and municipal administrations to remain on high alert and ensure full preparedness.

Hunza district hit by massive glacial lake outburst flood

Provincial disaster management authorities, including PDMA KP and GBDMA, along with district administrations, have been instructed to proactively monitor vulnerable glacial lakes and conduct evacuation drills in high-risk areas.

Rescue services such as Rescue 1122, civil defence, fire brigades, and ambulance units have been placed on standby, while NDMA has called for intensive public awareness efforts in at-risk regions.

Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary movement near nullahs, streams, and fast-flowing water channels, and to exercise extreme caution, especially in low-lying areas.

Law enforcement and traffic police have been tasked with assisting travelers and managing routes in case of emergencies, in coordination with the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP).

65 die, 118 injured in rain-related incidents across country

The NDMA also directed that designated evacuation sites must remain fully functional and stocked with emergency supplies. Response equipment is to be prepositioned at key locations, with support from the National Highway Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organization (FWO), and Communication & Works (C&W) departments for timely route clearance and restoration.

Tourists have been strongly advised against trekking or taking photographs near glaciers, with authorities warning of the high risk of untoward incidents. A detailed vulnerability map of GLOF-prone sites in KP and GB has been circulated among relevant agencies to aid in response planning.

The NDMA reiterated its commitment to protecting vulnerable communities and urged the public to stay alert, follow official advisories, and download the Pakistan NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time updates and guidance.

NDMA global warming PDMA Rescue 1122 GLOFs Glacier lake overflow

Comments

200 characters

NDMA issues GLOF alert for GB, KP amid rising temperatures

30 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan border infiltration attempt: ISPR

Stocks surge as KSE-100 gains nearly 1,100 points

PM Shehbaz discusses trade, regional peace with Presidents of Turkiye, Iran, Uzbekistan

Rupee lowers against US dollar

India plans $230 million drone incentive after Pakistan conflict, sources say

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer move towards tech & EV sectors amid ongoing operational suspension

United Distributors Pakistan, International Brands mull legal action against CCP penalty

Payments from Power Division ‘part of routine business’, says SNGPL

Read more stories