65 die, 118 injured in rain-related incidents across country

ISLAMABAD: The flash floods and other heavy monsoon rain-related incidents have resulted in the deaths of 65 people and injuries to 118 others, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday. The majority of the deceased and injured are children.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), while issuing multiple impact-based nationwide weather alerts in light of the forecasted severe weather conditions expected from 2nd to 8th July 2025, has warned of a growing risk of flash floods, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), and urban flooding in various parts of the country.

According to the NDMA, the highest toll was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 24 dead, including 11 children. Fourteen of the victims were swept away in a flash flood in the Swat Valley last week. Out of 65 deaths 31 are children, 21 men and 13 women.

Flash floods and homes collapsing in heavy rain killed 21 others in Punjab, including 11 children, the authority said.

In Sindh, 15 people were killed, while five people died in Balochistan. Of the 118 injured persons, 63 in Punjab, 16 in KPK, 34 in Sindh, two in Balochistan and three in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Out of 118 injured persons, 46 are children, 41 men and 31 women.

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has said that low to moderate rainfall is likely to continue until 5th July, after which an active Southwest Monsoon system, coupled with a westerly wave, is expected to enter the country generating moderate to heavy rainfall and localised thunderstorms. The most affected regions are upper catchments of major rivers including central and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the north-eastern parts of Punjab, particularly Lahore.

Due to this forecast, increased river flows are expected across the country, in particular, River Kabul at Nowshera is likely to receive a surge due to swelling of its tributaries such as River Swat, Panjkora, Bara, and KalpaniNullah. Inflows into Tarbela Dam may reach the low flood limit. Flash floods in riverine areas, especially where nullahs and local streams converge, may pose threats to nearby settlements.

Simultaneously, the risk of GLOFs and landslides has increased in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where ongoing high temperatures have accelerated glacier and snow melt. The situation is further aggravated by incoming moist currents and rainfall. Vulnerable glacial valleys and narrow mountain passes may face sudden GLOF events, flash floods, road blockages, and disruptions to infrastructure and tourism.

In northeastern Punjab, including Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal districts, local nullahs such as Aik, Deg, Bein, Basantar, and Palku may overflow, causing waterlogging and urban flooding in low-lying neighbourhoods. In DG Khan and Rajanpur, hill torrents may also be activated, causing localised low-level flooding.

The NDMA urges the public to take precautionary measures. Residents in at-risk areas should avoid unnecessary travel, secure important belongings, and prepare for potential evacuation. Tourists are advised against visiting high-altitude and glacial regions during this period. Municipal and district administrations are instructed to ensure readiness of flood response teams, clearing of storm water drains and nullahs, and maintaining rapid response capabilities. Motorists should avoid driving through flooded roads and underpasses, which can be hazardous even at shallow water levels.

The NDMA encourages all citizens to stay informed through official advisories and to download the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application for timely updates, safety instructions, and early warnings.

