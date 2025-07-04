AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 04, 2025
South African rand falls, US bill and tariff updates in focus

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 06:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand fell on Friday as traders mulled the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax-cut and spending bill and as pressure mounted on countries to secure trade deals before the United States’ July 9 deadline.

At 1251 GMT, the rand traded at 17.6250 against the dollar, roughly down 0.6% on Thursday’s close.

The U.S. Republican-controlled House of Representatives narrowly passed Trump’s “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” of spending and tax cuts.

“The upside to this bill is that it will likely boost U.S. demand in the short-to-medium term. The downside is that forecasts are pessimistic on whether it will successfully generate enough GDP growth to outpace the increased spending,” ETM Analytics said in a research note.

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes cues from global drivers like U.S. policy and economic data in addition to local factors.

South Africa and many other countries are scrambling to agree trade deals with the United States before the deadline.

But the U.S. leader said Washington will start sending letters to countries on Friday specifying what tariff rates they will face on imports to the U.S., a clear shift from earlier pledges to strike scores of individual deals.

Traders’ domestic focus will be on June foreign reserves data on Monday and May manufacturing production figures on Thursday for insight into the health of Africa’s most-industrialised economy.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 index was last down 0.2%.

South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond was slightly weaker, as the yield rose 1 basis point to 9.745%.

