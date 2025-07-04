AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dabur India says first-quarter profit growth hit by unseasonal rains, short summer

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 05:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Dabur India said on Friday it expects first-quarter operating profit to marginally lag revenue growth, which it expects in the low single-digit percentage range, due to weaker beverage sales caused by unseasonal rains and a shorter summer.

Dabur houses the ‘Real’ packaged juice brand under its beverage portfolio, which accounted for 17% of its revenue in fiscal year 2025. The company also makes other products, including honey, toothpaste and hair oil.

India’s Tata Steel gets 19-billion-rupee demand notice over Odisha mineral sales shortfall

The firm said that India’s consumer sector recorded a sequential recovery in demand in the April-June period, with volume growth picking up in urban markets.

This comes after consumer companies faced sustained pressure in urban markets for several quarters as customers reeling under high costs of living cut back on discretionary purchases.

India Dabur India

Comments

200 characters

Dabur India says first-quarter profit growth hit by unseasonal rains, short summer

30 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan border infiltration attempt: ISPR

Stocks surge as KSE-100 gains nearly 1,100 points

Rupee lowers against US dollar

India plans $230 million drone incentive after Pakistan conflict, sources say

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer move towards tech & EV sectors amid ongoing operational suspension

United Distributors Pakistan, International Brands mull legal action against CCP penalty

Payments from Power Division ‘part of routine business’, says SNGPL

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Read more stories