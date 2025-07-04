Pakistani startup fits prosthetic limb for Gazan survivor

Pakistani health tech startup Bioniks announced it successfully fit a prosthetic limb for Sidra, a young girl who lost her arm, making her the first recipient under Bioniks’ humanitarian programme launched specifically for Gaza.

The fitting was made possible through a collaboration with MaFaZ, Bioniks’ partner in Jordan.

“This marks the beginning of Bioniks’ mission to support amputees in Gaza,” the company said in a statement, adding: “Bioniks believes that no one should be left behind when it comes to mobility and dignity.”

“Our goal is to reach more children and adults affected by war with customized prosthetic limbs and long term care. In a place where conflict has taken so much, Bioniks is working to give something back; mobility, confidence, hope, dignity, and independence.”

Bioniks and MaFaZ have partnered up to provide prosthetics to amputees in Gaza.

Bionik creates lightweight and brain-controlled prosthetics for upper limbs as well as surgical planning tools.

According to their website, the company’s journey began in prosthetics began In 2016 when the parents of a 5-year-old who was born with a congenital limb difference, reached out to Bioniks to create a prosthetic arm for their son.

Bioniks is a Pakistani health-tech startup known for creating advanced prosthetic limbs using 3D printing and robotic technology. Founded by engineers from Karachi, Bioniks aims to revolutionize the prosthetics industry by making affordable, highly functional bionic limbs accessible to people with disabilities—especially those in underserved or conflict-affected regions.

The comapny was founded by Usman Iqbal and Awais Shakir, graduates from NED University of Engineering & Technology in Karachi.