AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Startup Recorder

Pakistani startup fits prosthetic limb for Gazan survivor

  • The fitting was made possible through a collaboration with MaFaZ, Bioniks’ partner in Jordan
BR Web Desk Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 05:31pm

Pakistani health tech startup Bioniks announced it successfully fit a prosthetic limb for Sidra, a young girl who lost her arm, making her the first recipient under Bioniks’ humanitarian programme launched specifically for Gaza.

The fitting was made possible through a collaboration with MaFaZ, Bioniks’ partner in Jordan.

“This marks the beginning of Bioniks’ mission to support amputees in Gaza,” the company said in a statement, adding: “Bioniks believes that no one should be left behind when it comes to mobility and dignity.”

“Our goal is to reach more children and adults affected by war with customized prosthetic limbs and long term care. In a place where conflict has taken so much, Bioniks is working to give something back; mobility, confidence, hope, dignity, and independence.”

Bioniks and MaFaZ have partnered up to provide prosthetics to amputees in Gaza.

Bionik creates lightweight and brain-controlled prosthetics for upper limbs as well as surgical planning tools.

According to their website, the company’s journey began in prosthetics began In 2016 when the parents of a 5-year-old who was born with a congenital limb difference, reached out to Bioniks to create a prosthetic arm for their son.

Bioniks is a Pakistani health-tech startup known for creating advanced prosthetic limbs using 3D printing and robotic technology. Founded by engineers from Karachi, Bioniks aims to revolutionize the prosthetics industry by making affordable, highly functional bionic limbs accessible to people with disabilities—especially those in underserved or conflict-affected regions.

The comapny was founded by Usman Iqbal and Awais Shakir, graduates from NED University of Engineering & Technology in Karachi.

Startups Pakistan Startups tech startups Pakistan's startup Pakistan tech startups startup ecosystem HEALTH TECH

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani startup fits prosthetic limb for Gazan survivor

30 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan border infiltration attempt: ISPR

Stocks surge as KSE-100 gains nearly 1,100 points

Rupee lowers against US dollar

India plans $230 million drone incentive after Pakistan conflict, sources say

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer move towards tech & EV sectors amid ongoing operational suspension

United Distributors Pakistan, International Brands mull legal action against CCP penalty

Payments from Power Division ‘part of routine business’, says SNGPL

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Read more stories