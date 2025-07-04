AIRLINK 154.74 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.25%)
Spain thrash grieving Portugal 5-0 in Women's Euro clash

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 11:59am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BERN: Spain striker Esther Gonzalez scored twice in the first half as her side powered to a 5-0 win over Portugal at the Women’s Euros that was overshadowed by the deaths of Portugal international Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in a car accident earlier on Thursday.

On an emotional night that began with a minute’s silence for the brothers, Portugal went behind almost immediately, Olga Carmona putting the ball over the top for Gonzalez to run on to and score in the second minute.

Mariona Caldentey did superbly to pull the ball across the box for Vicky Lopez to score the second goal five minutes later.

The Portuguese managed to steady the ship but they were rocked again four minutes before the break when Alexia Putellas took down another great pass from Caldentey on her chest before calmly cutting inside and firing home.

“I highlight our mindset, how we came out to play,” Putellas said. “We were really eager to get started but it’s only the first match.”

There was more misery to come for Portugal before halftime as Gonzalez netted her second goal two minutes later, scoring from close range after Claudia Pina’s cross came back off the far post.

The world champions were delighted to be able to bring in Aitana Bonmati from the bench following her recent brush with viral meningitis, and the playmaker wasted no time getting into the thick of things, setting up a chance for Cristina Martin-Prieto.

“Aitana is a very important player for us. We are delighted that she is back and has overcome her illness. It is a joy,” Putellas said.

Portugal showed more composure in the second half but they were no match for Spain’s power, precision and technique and, though they held Spain at bay for most of the second half, Martin-Prieto scored with a superb late header to complete the rout.

“We conceded early goals and the team became anxious and unsettled,” said Portugal forward Diana Silva. “We couldn’t get hold of the ball and then it’s harder to chase the result. We were much better in the second half, more united. We didn’t allow Spain so much space to get in.

“We believe until the end, our goal is to earn points until the end and everything is still up for grabs.”

Silva and her teammates remained on the pitch after the final whistle, posing in front of their fans with a huge black banner in memory of Jota.

Spain’s victory was their biggest in a European Championship, surpassing their 4-1 win over Finland in 2022, and was the ideal start for what the tournament favourites hope will be their first Women’s Euro title.

With Italy having defeated Belgium 1-0 earlier in the evening, Spain top the group with the Italians second. Spain take on the Belgians in their next game, while Portugal face Italy.

