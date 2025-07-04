AIRLINK 154.74 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.25%)
BOP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.34%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
FLYNG 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.41%)
HUBC 142.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.78%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.85%)
KEL 5.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.81%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
OGDC 228.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.42%)
PACE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
PIAHCLA 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PPL 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.62%)
PRL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SEARL 101.56 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.77%)
SSGC 44.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.88%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.4%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 9.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (6.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
YOUW 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.11%)
BR100 13,329 Decreased By -9.2 (-0.07%)
BR30 39,400 Increased By 92 (0.23%)
KSE100 131,176 Increased By 489.8 (0.37%)
KSE30 40,112 Increased By 166.1 (0.42%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia battle to 286 against West Indies as top-order woes continue

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 11:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Steve Smith’s comeback did little to resolve Australia’s top-order troubles as the tourists were bowled out for 286 on day one of the second Test, with Beau Webster and Alex Carey steering a vital middle-order fightback in Grenada on Thursday.

Webster emerged as Australia’s saviour after they slumped to 93-4 after electing to bat first, his patient knock providing the backbone of their recovery on a pitch that consistently troubled the batsmen at the National Cricket Stadium.

The all-rounder forged a crucial 112-run partnership with Carey (63) that dragged Australia to a respectable total.

Carey had been the early aggressor, steering Australia away from danger and reaching his second consecutive Test fifty, before falling when he pulled Justin Greaves straight to mid-wicket.

Webster’s mature innings came to a disappointing end when he was run out attempting an impossible second, though his 60 from 115 balls showcased nerveless batting on a challenging surface.

“I was trying to keep the straight balls out, and then cash in when I could,” Webster said. “That was my game plan and I’m glad it helped me through.

“The ball swung. A couple of deliveries early really shaped around. Hopefully it gets a little tougher to bat on.”

Australia’s tail then took up the cause, with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon all getting to double digits.

Cummins (17) was bowled by Alzarri Joseph when he was caught out by a ball that kept low, deflecting off his pad on to the stumps. Mitchell Starc (6) followed soon after, edging Jayden Seales to the keeper.

As in the first Test at Bridgetown, the West Indies pace attack was relentless.

Alzarri Joseph claimed four for 61 and Seales two for 45, with Shamar Joseph chipping in with another wicket in a disciplined bowling performance that left Australia scrambling to reach a competitive total.

Smith’s return to the side in place of Josh Inglis proved brief and especially disappointing for the visitors.

Australia drop struggling Labuschagne for first West Indies Test

The former captain, playing with his finger in a splint, lasted six deliveries before his attempted pull shot ballooned to fine leg off Alzarri Joseph for a mere three runs.

Australia’s top-order fragility was exposed once again as Alzarri Joseph also removed Usman Khawaja (16), while Anderson Phillip dismissed Sam Konstas for 25. Cameron Green (26) followed just before lunch, edging Seales to gully.

Despite the collapse, Australia’s tail wagged effectively to help push the total toward respectability on a challenging opening day.

Australia lead the three-Test series 1-0.

Steve Smith Alex Carey Beau Webster

Comments

200 characters

Australia battle to 286 against West Indies as top-order woes continue

Stocks surge as KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Govt pushes for cashless economy

Aurangzeb advances strategic partnerships on sidelines of FFD4

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer move towards tech & EV sectors amid ongoing operational suspension

5 injured after building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

P3A approves crucial infrastructure projects

Read more stories