Sports

Australia drop struggling Labuschagne for first West Indies Test

AFP Published 20 Jun, 2025 11:55am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia on Friday dropped Marnus Labuschagne for the opening match of their three-Test tour of the West Indies after a poor run of form while Steve Smith is out injured.

Teenager Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis come into the starting XI for the opening match in Barbados starting on Wednesday.

Labuschagne opened the batting in the World Test Championship final loss to South Africa last week but managed scores of only 17 and 22 on a challenging Lord’s pitch.

His last hundred for Australia in Test matches was in July 2023, against England at Manchester. Since then, Labuschagne has averaged 24.7 with the bat, in 16 matches.

“Marnus at his best can be a really important member of this team,” chair of selectors George Bailey said.

“He understands his output hasn’t been at the level we, or he, expects.

“We will continue working with him on the areas of his game we feel he needs to rediscover. We continue to value his skill and expect him to work through the challenge positively.”

Smith injured his finger while fielding in the slips at Lord’s. He left the field and did not return, watching South Africa’s winning run chase from the pavilion.

Australia coach McDonald backs stuttering Labuschagne

“Steve needs more time for the wound to heal so we’ll give him another week’s rest and assess his functionality after that,” Bailey said.

The 19-year-old Konstas will earn his third cap for Australia, and his first since January.

He made a blistering debut against India in December, blasting 60 from just 65 balls opening the batting and playing a number of audacious scoop shots against Jasprit Bumrah.

Konstas managed only 53 runs in his next three innings, but the teenager’s raw talent has selectors excited.

Inglis will also make his third appearance in Test cricket, having made 102 on debut against Sri Lanka in January.

Bailey said the batting order and final team would be determined closer to the first Test.

australia Marnus Labuschagne

