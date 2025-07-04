AIRLINK 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.11%)
BOP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.12%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 142.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.67%)
HUMNL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.95%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
MLCF 83.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
OGDC 229.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 175.99 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.51%)
PRL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
SEARL 102.69 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.9%)
SSGC 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
SYM 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
TELE 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
TRG 58.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
YOUW 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
BR100 13,338 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 39,308 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 130,896 Increased By 209.4 (0.16%)
KSE30 40,003 Increased By 57.5 (0.14%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-04

Govt pushes for cashless economy

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 04 Jul, 2025 06:02am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday issued a bold directive to double national targets for digital payments, signalling a determined push to fast-track country’s shift towards a cashless economy.

The prime minister while chairing a weekly meeting on the digital and cashless economy, underscored digital transactions as crucial to enhancing economic transparency.

He stressed the urgent need to boost public awareness and streamline payment systems for both citizens and businesses.

Digital payments should be made easier than cash: PM Shehbaz

Briefing the prime minister, officials revealed plans to increase mobile app users making digital payments from 95 million to 120 million, while QR code-enabled merchants are set to rise from 900,000 to 2 million.

The volume of digital transactions, currently at Rs7.5 billion, is expected to soar to Rs12 billion but Sharif demanded these figures be doubled.

The meeting also confirmed the formal establishment of three key committees tasked with driving digital transformation: the Digital Payments Innovation and Adoption Committee, the Digital Public Infrastructure Committee, and the Government Payments Committee. Each presented comprehensive strategies aimed at accelerating digitisation across the economy.

Officials informed the meeting that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is crafting a strategy to simplify digital payments for traders, including plans to roll out a user-friendly package to attract small businesses.

As part of the wider “Digital National Pakistan” initiative, a Digital Economy Project has been launched, aiming to lay the groundwork for a modern, tech-driven economic landscape.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad City App, which offers 15 public services, has already been downloaded 1.3 million times, generating Rs15.5 billion for the Islamabad Capital Territory’s Excise and Taxation Department.

Work is progressing on the Digital Pakistan ID Project and the introduction of e-stamping services in the capital. Efforts to provide free Wi-Fi in hospitals, schools, government offices, parks, and along Metro Bus routes are underway, with directives to expand these facilities across Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers and senior officials, including IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, State Minister for Finance Bilal Kayani, and the PM’s Advisor Dr Tauqir Shah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP digital economy businesses Digital payments PM Shehbaz Sharif payment systems cashless economy Digital National Pakistan Digital Economy Project

Comments

200 characters

Govt pushes for cashless economy

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

P3A approves crucial infrastructure projects

Govt mulling resolving IWT row via Indus body

Fund reallocation for timely completion sought: World Bank backs govt, Wapda on T5HP extension

High-potential ideas, pilot projects: Minister orders creation of ‘AI Fund’

SECP eases process for bonus, right shares

Eight varieties of Baryte: New customs export values fixed

Read more stories