NSPP’s EDI holds workshop on project management

LAHORE: The Executive Development Institute (EDI) of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) conducted a two-day training workshop on project management in Lahore, aiming to equip senior professionals with the skills to tackle complex national and regional challenges.

Held on Thursday, the workshop brought together around 30 participants from both public and private sectors, including representatives from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Airport Security Force (ASF), Ministry of Defence Production, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of Sindh, President Secretariat, Wapda, SNGPL, NUML, AKS & Company, Sindh Emergency Rescue Service, Khawaja Fareed University, PASC, and NSPP’s affiliated institutions NIPA and NIPP.

The training emphasized agility, accountability, stakeholder dynamics, technological trends, and evolving legal frameworks within the realm of project management. It also fostered cross-sector collaboration, introducing participants to advanced project management techniques and leadership development strategies.

In the opening session, Dr Naveed Elahi, Dean EDI, welcomed participants and reaffirmed the institute’s mission to enhance the capabilities of senior professionals in managing public policy challenges. He said the training was designed to reflect the rapidly evolving development landscape and the growing need for strategic project leadership.

Director EDI Kamran Ahmad provided an overview of the workshop’s redesigned curriculum, which now includes specialized sessions on legalities in project management and emerging technologies. He also highlighted the Kamyab Programme for Grassroots Financial Inclusion, a public-private partnership initiative aimed at expanding microfinance access to marginalized communities.

Eminent guest speakers included Dr Kashif Zafar (FAST), Shahid Soomro (FBR), Dr Tanvir Hussain Bhatti (FBR), Dr Kamran Shams (Akhuwat), Dr Khalid Ahmad Khan (PMI Lahore), and Waleed Khalid (CLM). Topics covered ranged from artificial intelligence and IoT applications in management to financial oversight, stakeholder communication, project evaluation, and reasons for project failure in Pakistan.

Participants engaged actively throughout the sessions and praised the quality and relevance of the training. The workshop concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, presided over by Dean Dr Naveed Elahi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025