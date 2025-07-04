AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-04

PM has played pivotal role in facilitating Iran-Israel ceasefire: Naqvi

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 04 Jul, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: In a striking revelation, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in close coordination with the military, played a pivotal role in facilitating the recently announced ceasefire between Iran and Israel – a truce that brought a halt to 12 days of intense war between the two long-time adversaries.

Soaking at a presser alongside clerics from multiple religious sects on security arrangements for Muharram, Naqvi remarked, “Once again, the ‘uniform’ – our Armed Forces – stood firmly behind the diplomatic breakthrough between Iran and Israel.”

Highlighting the military’s quiet yet crucial involvement, he said: “While the prime minister’s role was undeniably significant, let me be clear – there was a uniform standing behind him. I won’t delve into further details, but the nation should take pride in this achievement.”

Turning to simmering tensions with India, Naqvi assured that Pakistan had not incurred any substantial damage during recent exchanges.

Recounting a particular incident, he revealed that India had launched approximately 11 missiles targeting a Pakistani military base – none of which struck their intended mark.

“At the time, around nine to 11 fighter jets were parked at that airbase,” he noted.

“But by divine grace, the missiles veered off course, leaving our assets untouched.”

Pakistan, he emphasised, refrained from retaliating against civilian targets, instead opting to strike what he described as India’s largest oil depot.

“This is a testament to divine intervention,” he added. “Our intent was never to harm civilians.”

Shifting focus to domestic affairs, Naqvi stressed that ensuring peace during the month of Muharram remained the government’s foremost priority. He commended religious clerics for fostering inter-sect harmony and called on them to continue their efforts.

“We’re deeply grateful for the religious scholars’ presence and guidance. Just as the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee includes voices from all schools of thought, promoting unity during Muharram is equally vital. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is not the symbol of a single sect – he is a beacon for us all,” he added.

Echoing his sentiments, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry underlined the importance of solidarity in upholding law and order during the sacred month and countering extremist threats.

“Religious scholars across the nation have upheld their responsibilities admirably,” he said.

“Now more than ever, we must stand united – above hatred, sectarianism, and the divisive plots of our enemies. Our security forces are combating terrorism, but this fight must be collective,” he added.

