Pakistan Print 2025-07-04

IESCO chief vows uninterrupted power supply during Ashura

Press Release Published 04 Jul, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: IESCO Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem Jan has reaffirmed the commitment to provide uninterrupted power supply and excellent services during Muharram, especially on the day of Ashura. The IESCO Chief stated that all necessary arrangements have been finalized in this regard. Field officers are in full coordination with district administrations, majalis organizers, and administrative committees.

In view of possible feeder faults and tripping, thorough patrolling of all 11kV feeders has been conducted. Power lines and low-capacity transformers located along the routes of mourning processions have been upgraded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

