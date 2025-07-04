Court reserves verdict on Shehbaz plea

LAHORE: A session’s court on Thursday reserved its verdict on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s petition to make the legal notice a part of the record in his defamation suit against PTI former Chairman Imran Khan. The court will announce its verdict on PM Shehbaz’s plea on July 10.

Earlier, the defendant’s counsel stated that the suit mentioned a legal notice was sent to his client on May 08, 2017, but no such notice was attached with the document. PM Shehbaz had sought permission to present the legal notice before the court.

PM Shehbaz in his defamation suit filed in 2017 said that Imran Khan levelled baseless allegations on him. He said Imran Khan accused him of offering Rs 10 billion through a common friend in exchange for withdrawing the case of Panama Papers from the Supreme Court. He sought a decree for recovery of Rs 10 billion as compensation from the defendant for publication of defamatory content.

