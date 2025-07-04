Punjab moving towards becoming a plastic-free province: CM Maryam

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Alhamdulillah Punjab is moving towards becoming plastic-free day by day.

The usage of eco-friendly cloth and paper bags is being promoted instead of plastic bags in the province, the Chief Minister said, in her message on International Plastic Bag Free Day. She said, “Plastic bags give a little convenience to the people in their daily lives, but they cause colossal destruction by remaining in the environment for centuries.”

She highlighted, “Humans are damaging their land, rivers, air, crops and health with plastic pollution. Plastic bags can cause loss of soil fertility, clog drainage systems and exterminate aquatic life. The usage of plastic can cause cancer and other fatal diseases as well.”

The CM outlined, “A culture of implementing environmental laws is being strictly enforced in the markets and factories to eliminate the trend of usage of plastic bags across Punjab. An awareness campaign regarding making Punjab Plastic Free is underway in schools, colleges and communities. Recycling-friendly alternatives are being introduced in Punjab.”

