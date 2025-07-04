Stakeholders share feedback after meeting with PSL management

LAHORE: Over the last 10 years we have shown to the world that we have the capacity, capability and organizational skills to pull off a vast six-week tournament across Pakistan involving over 60 overseas players.

This was the feedback shared by the stakeholders after a meeting with the management of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The stakeholders of HBL-PSL including representatives of franchises, title sponsor, media rights partners and commercial partners met the management at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Among the participants the representatives of the media rights partners of HBL-PSL also held workshops with the PSL management, which was headed by Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer.

Ali Imran, Rao Umar Hashim Khan and Ayaz Imam from Walee Technologies, Trans Group and A Sports, respectively took part in the stakeholders meeting and shared their views with the PCB Digital. PSL’s title sponsor HBL was represented by Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Ali Habib, who also lauded the remarkable consistency of the tournament.

Ali Imran, Senior Vice President Walee Technologies said, “I think HBL PSL X was just amazing. Walee partnered with biggest live-streaming and digital platforms in Pakistan including Begin, Daraz, Myco, Tamasha and Tapmad. This is the first time 57.4 million fans from Pakistan streamed the PSL matches and there were over 3.4 billionm views across these platforms. The way the PSL team works is amazing and they have been a great support for Walee Technologies in bringing the HBL PSL closer to the fans. I urge the fans to get ready to witness the biggest PSL event next year as we plan to bring more digital innovations to fore.”

Rao Umar Hashim Khan, Group Director Trans Group said, “Being the pioneer partner, I have the best wishes for the HBL PSL and I feel it is going to become the biggest cricketing event in the world. PSL is growing every season and we are hopeful that we’ll showcase lots of good cricket in times to come. It has been an honour for Trans Group to be part of the HBL PSL for the entirety of the 10 seasons. It is such a joy to be a part of the PSL and everywhere we go it feels amazing to represent Pakistan’s mega event.”

