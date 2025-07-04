AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-07-04

India’s covert terrorism campaign against Pakistan

Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 06:19am

EDITORIAL: Speaking at a recent event in Islamabad on a range of critical issues, including national security imperatives, Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir described India as the region’s biggest state sponsor of terrorism. His remarks echo similar observations by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which recently accused Indian intelligence agencies of orchestrating attacks inside Pakistan through proxies — namely Baloch insurgent groups and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists.

The ISPR’s assertions, grounded in the security realities, have been supported with material evidence, including communications intercepts and testimonies from arrested militants, exposing their links to India in attacks carried out inside Pakistan.

Just this past March, the so-called Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the Jaffar Express, en route from Quetta to Peshawar, taking nearly 300 passengers hostage. The incident tragically resulted in the deaths of at least 31 individuals and injuries to many more. In parallel, there has been a noticeable uptick in TTP attacks.

Only last Saturday, 13 soldiers embraced martyrdom, and dozens of other people were wounded in a suicide bombing in North Waziristan. While India denies involvement in any of these acts of terrorism, it is worth recalling that the country’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had, some time ago, publicly articulated his “offensive defence strategy” — a doctrine that explicitly aims to destabilise Pakistan.

A living proof of that policy is a serving Indian naval officer and a RAW operative Kulbhushan Jadhav, arrested in 2016 in Balochistan. His arrest and subsequent confession speak of a broader, covert campaign to foment unrest in Pakistan.

Despite this and a lot more evidence, the far-right Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued to use such covert networks to undermine Pakistan’s internal peace and stability. The cost has been immense — both in terms of human lives lost and infrastructure damaged.

Meanwhile, India has intensified efforts to portray Pakistan as a sponsor of cross-border terrorism, particularly in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

However, these attempts have largely failed to sway the international community. In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan was recently elected Vice Chair of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee — a 15-member body of the UN Security Council — and also assumed the Chair of the UNSC Sanctions Committee overseeing sanctions measures against the Afghan Taliban.

Further diplomatic vindication came at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers’ meeting in Qingdao, China, where member states declined to include the Pahalgam incident in the joint communiqué, but referenced terrorist incidents in Balochistan — much to India’s dismay which refused to sign it.

It is imperative for the Indian government to realise that managing international perceptions alone will not yield lasting dividends. Genuine peace and stability in South Asia demand resolution of the long-standing disputes, especially the Kashmir issue. Only through dialogue and mutual recognition of concerns can bring durable peace in the region and beyond.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

India Pakistan TTP ISPR national security SCO BLA Indo Pak tensions Field Marshal Asim Munir India sponsored terrorists

Comments

200 characters

India’s covert terrorism campaign against Pakistan

Aurangzeb advances strategic partnerships on sidelines of FFD4

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

P3A approves crucial infrastructure projects

Govt mulling resolving IWT row via Indus body

Fund reallocation for timely completion sought: World Bank backs govt, Wapda on T5HP extension

High-potential ideas, pilot projects: Minister orders creation of ‘AI Fund’

SECP eases process for bonus, right shares

Eight varieties of Baryte: New customs export values fixed

Read more stories