AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-04

Ministry says Microsoft restructuring won’t affect Pakistan ties

Nuzhat Nazar Published 04 Jul, 2025 07:47am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of IT and Telecom on Thursday affirmed its commitment to ensuring that Microsoft’s ongoing global restructuring does not impact the tech giant’s long-term presence and partnerships in the country.

In a statement issued by the ministry, it was stated that the government is actively engaging with Microsoft’s regional and global leadership to reinforce the company’s strategic involvement in Pakistan, despite recent operational shifts.

This assurance comes as Microsoft evaluates the future of its liaison office in Pakistan as part of a broader workforce optimisation plan. The move aligns with the company’s global pivot from traditional “on-premise” software sales to a recurring revenue model based on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), delivered through a cloud-based, partner-led approach.

Microsoft has reportedly closed its operations in Pakistan, bringing an end to its 25-year presence in the country. The remaining employees were recently informed of the company’s decision to fully wind down local operations, in line with its global restructuring and headcount consolidation strategy.

In recent years, Microsoft had already transitioned its licensing and commercial contract management for Pakistan to its European hub in Ireland. Daily service delivery within the country has been handled entirely by certified local partners, a model that is expected to continue.

The ministry, however, clarified that this development should not be viewed as Microsoft exiting Pakistan, but rather as part of its long-term global strategy to streamline operations and strengthen partner-led service delivery. It emphasised the strategic importance of retaining global technology leaders in Pakistan to support the local ecosystem of developers, businesses, and consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Microsoft MOITT tech sector tech giant tech sector in Pakistan Microsoft and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Ministry says Microsoft restructuring won’t affect Pakistan ties

Aurangzeb advances strategic partnerships on sidelines of FFD4

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

P3A approves crucial infrastructure projects

Govt mulling resolving IWT row via Indus body

Fund reallocation for timely completion sought: World Bank backs govt, Wapda on T5HP extension

High-potential ideas, pilot projects: Minister orders creation of ‘AI Fund’

SECP eases process for bonus, right shares

Eight varieties of Baryte: New customs export values fixed

Read more stories