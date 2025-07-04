Ministry says Microsoft restructuring won’t affect Pakistan ties

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of IT and Telecom on Thursday affirmed its commitment to ensuring that Microsoft’s ongoing global restructuring does not impact the tech giant’s long-term presence and partnerships in the country.

In a statement issued by the ministry, it was stated that the government is actively engaging with Microsoft’s regional and global leadership to reinforce the company’s strategic involvement in Pakistan, despite recent operational shifts.

This assurance comes as Microsoft evaluates the future of its liaison office in Pakistan as part of a broader workforce optimisation plan. The move aligns with the company’s global pivot from traditional “on-premise” software sales to a recurring revenue model based on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), delivered through a cloud-based, partner-led approach.

Microsoft has reportedly closed its operations in Pakistan, bringing an end to its 25-year presence in the country. The remaining employees were recently informed of the company’s decision to fully wind down local operations, in line with its global restructuring and headcount consolidation strategy.

In recent years, Microsoft had already transitioned its licensing and commercial contract management for Pakistan to its European hub in Ireland. Daily service delivery within the country has been handled entirely by certified local partners, a model that is expected to continue.

The ministry, however, clarified that this development should not be viewed as Microsoft exiting Pakistan, but rather as part of its long-term global strategy to streamline operations and strengthen partner-led service delivery. It emphasised the strategic importance of retaining global technology leaders in Pakistan to support the local ecosystem of developers, businesses, and consumers.

