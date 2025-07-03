AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
Jul 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chip design software firms climb as US lifts curbs on China exports

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2025 08:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Shares of Synopsys and Cadence Design Systems jumped on Thursday after the U.S. lifted export curbs on chip design software to China, easing uncertainty around access to the crucial market.

The restrictions, announced in late May, had essentially cut off the market that brings over 10% of revenue for the industry’s major players, hitting forecasts and knocking down shares.

The export resumption means both the companies will only lose one month of revenue in the current quarter, Mizuho analysts said. The easing trade tensions may also clear the path for long-awaited Chinese approval of Synopsys’s $35 billion buyout of engineering software firm Ansys, the analysts added.

Synopsys, which had pulled its forecast in May due to the curbs, rose 5.5%. The company said on Wednesday it is still assessing the impact of export restrictions on China on its financials.

Cadence gained 6.1% and hit a record high of $330.09, while Ansys rose about 3.5%. Germany’s Siemens , the third major player in the electronic design automation tools sector, was up 1.5% in Frankfurt.

Wall St recovers with help from Nvidia, Tesla

“This marks a distinct warming of relations and a small ceasefire in the chips war,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Still, she cautioned that the move did not signal a broader shift on high-end chip exports from companies such as Nvidia. “The US will remain concerned about the technological prowess China has developed, and its use of US intellectual property.”

Successive U.S. administrations have sought to restrict China’s access to advanced American chip technology, citing concerns that it could be used to strengthen Beijing’s military.

But the export curbs have also fueled a surge in domestic chip design activity in China, aided by generous state subsidies. They have also stoked fears of retaliation, with analysts warning that Beijing could delay or block approval of the Synopsys-Ansys deal in response.

The deal, which has received merger clearance in every jurisdiction other than China according to the companies, carries a deadline of July 15 for its closure with an option to extend until January next year.

Wall Street NASDAQ Dow Jones Industrial Average Wall Street indexes wall street index

Comments

200 characters

Chip design software firms climb as US lifts curbs on China exports

Rupee inches up against US dollar

SBP reserves hit nearly 40-month high on multilateral, commercial loans

Microsoft ‘ends’ operations in Pakistan after 25 years

India Hindu pilgrimage begins near Pahalgam

Pakistan’s shrinking tech landscape: global companies exit amidst capital crunch

Over 12mn mobile handsets assembled in Pakistan in Jan-May

Putin says will speak with Trump on phone Thursday

Aurangzeb engages global partners at FFD4 in Spain

Pakistan set to partner with Alibaba to boost exports

FIA arrests former RAILCOP officials over Rs1.17bn fake bank guarantees scam

Read more stories