Russian strikes kill eight in Ukraine

AFP Published 03 Jul, 2025 06:11pm

KYIV: Russia launched a wave of attacks on Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens of others, Ukrainian officials said.

Among the sites hit were a military enlistment office in the eastern city of Poltava and port infrastructure in the southern city of Odesa.

Moscow has stepped up its drone and missile bombardment of Ukraine in recent weeks, with peace talks stalling and Kyiv’s key ally Washington signalling it could cut military support.

The warring sides last met for direct talks more than a month ago and no further meeting has been organised.

The Ukrainian army reported there were “dead and wounded” at a recruitment office in Poltava.

Ukraine hits Russian city deep behind front line, leaves three dead

Emergency services posted images of buildings on fire and rescue workers at the scene of the strike.

“Two people were killed,” the emergency services said. The region’s police added 47 people were wounded.

In Odesa, two people were killed when “an Iskander missile” struck the seaport, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.

He added that six people had been wounded in the strike.

In Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, strikes killed four people, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

“At least nine apartment buildings, three garages, a shop facade and a power line were damaged in the settlements,” it added.

In Russia’s Lipetsk region, debris from a Ukrainian drone killed a woman and wounded two other people, its governor said Thursday.

The debris fell on a building in Lipetsk, which lies about 400 kilometres (250 miles) southeast of Moscow, killing a woman in her seventies, Igor Artamonov wrote on Telegram.

