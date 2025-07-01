AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine hits Russian city deep behind front line, leaves three dead

AFP Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:25pm

MOSCOW: Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian city of Izhevsk on Tuesday, killing three people and wounding dozens in one of the deepest strikes inside Russia of the three-year conflict, authorities said.

Izhevsk, more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from the front line, has arms production facilities including factories that make attack drones and the world-famous Kalashnikov rifle.

A Ukraine security services source said Kyiv had targeted an Izhevsk-based drone manufacturer and that the attack had disrupted Moscow’s “offensive potential”.

Unverified videos posted on social media showed at least one drone buzzing over the city, while another showed a ball of flames erupt from the roof of a building.

The region’s head said the drones hit an industrial “enterprise”, without giving detail.

“Unfortunately, we have three fatalities. We extend our deepest condolences to their families,” Alexander Brechalov, head of the Udmurt Republic, where Izhevsk is located, wrote on Telegram.

“I visited the victims in the hospital. At the moment, 35 people have been hospitalized, 10 of whom are in serious condition.”

Zelenskyy signs decree for Ukraine’s withdrawal from anti-landmine treaty

Russian forces in turn struck the town of Guliaipole in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region, causing “casualties and fatalities”, Ukraine’s southern defence forces said, without specifying numbers.

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have stalled in recent weeks.

The two sides held direct talks almost a month ago but Moscow has since stepped up deadly strikes on Ukraine.

Moscow ramps up advance

Kyiv’s military chief vowed in June to increase the “scale and depth” of strikes on Russia, warning Ukraine would not sit back while Moscow prolonged its offensive.

Moscow’s army has ravaged parts of east and south Ukraine while seizing large swathes of territory.

An AFP analysis published Tuesday found that Russia dramatically ramped up aerial attacks in June, firing thousands of drones to pressure the war-torn country’s stretched air defence systems and exhausted civilian population.

Moreover, in June, Moscow made its biggest territorial gain since November while accelerating advances for a third consecutive month, according to another AFP analysis based on data from US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In another sign of an intensifying offensive, a top Kremlin-installed official claimed on Monday that Russia was now in full control of Ukraine’s eastern Lugansk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly accused Russia of dragging out the peace process – something that Moscow denies.

“We are certainly grateful for the efforts being made by Washington and members of Trump’s administration to facilitate negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters including AFP on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump has pressed both sides to reach a ceasefire but has failed to extract major concessions from the Kremlin.

Ukraine Russia Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine war Ukraine Russia war Russian strikes on Ukraine Russia Ukraine ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine hits Russian city deep behind front line, leaves three dead

PSX starts FY26 on a positive note, KSE-100 settles at new record high

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

Gwadar Port: Govt announces new shipping lines, ferry service to GCC

FO says looks forward to working with members as Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency for July

Gold price per tola jumps Rs6,600 in Pakistan

Mari Energies, Ghani Chemical join hands for emissions reduction project

Mari Energies completes tax compliance on 800% bonus shares

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount

Oil edges up as investors await OPEC+, tariff talks

Revised WHT on National Saving Schemes issued

Read more stories