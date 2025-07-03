AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
Pakistani students applying for US visa instructed to make social media accounts ‘public’

Published July 3, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The United States (US) State Department has instructed embassies worldwide, including in Pakistan, to expand social media vetting for new student/exchange (F, M, J) visa interviews with new social-media disclosure rules to making profiles public.

The amendment aims to look out for signs of hostility towards the US on these platforms, as well as “those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests,” according to information available on the website.

Business Recorder tried to reach out to the US embassy in Pakistan for comment, but received no response.

All information available will be used for visa screening and vetting and any omissions will result in denial and ineligibility for future US visas.

This is the latest amendment US visa applications, which since 2019 have required applicants to provide social media identifiers.

In May 2025, the US State Department directed embassies worldwide, including in Pakistan, to pause scheduling of new student/exchange (F, M, J) visa interviews to expand social-media vetting. This suspension did not affect existing appointments – only new ones were halted.

Recent developments

These developments follow recent crackdowns at elite US campuses,(Columbia, Harvard) for political activism (especially pro-Palestine protests) have made many families wary.

US President Donald Trump has criticised Harvard faced backlash over its handling of pro-Palestinian student protests and allegations of antisemitism.

The perils of Harvard-gate

The administration has already frozen ~$2–3 billion in federal grants/contracts and is now threatening to withdraw all federal research dollars, student aid, and possibly revoke tax-exempt status.

A presidential proclamation barred new F/M/J visas for Harvard alone—a first-of-its-kind move targeting one university.

Last week, Harvard and the University of Toronto unveiled a contingency plan that would allow select Harvard graduate students to continue their studies in Canada if US visa restrictions prevent them from re-entering the United States.

Such developments also risk losing out on a generation of high-potential South Asian students – especially from Pakistan.

Pakistani students are increasingly exploring other study-abroad markets, especially those with simpler visa processes and post-study work options. The recent depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar is also likely to nudge students elsewhere.

The recent disruptions have already nudged many toward Canada, Australia, the UK, and even Germany, or Türkiye.

Families are also edging towards the Middle East, due to its proximity and the proliferation in quality higher education institutions.

