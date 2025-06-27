AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
World

Harvard and University of Toronto make contingency plan for international students

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2025 05:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TORONTO: Harvard University and the University of Toronto have unveiled a contingency plan that would allow select Harvard graduate students to continue their studies in Canada if U.S. visa restrictions prevent them from re-entering the United States.

It is the first international student backup strategy announced since the U.S. Department of Homeland Security moved last month to strip Harvard of its ability to enroll international students.

A federal judge has since blocked the government’s move.

In response to potential U.S. visa challenges, students at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government who are unable to return to the United States will have the option to continue their studies through a visiting student program at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

The program would combine courses taught by Kennedy and Munk faculty, the deans of both institutions said in a statement sent to Reuters this week.

The contingency plans are being announced to ease student uncertainty, but will only be implemented if there is enough demand from those unable to enter the US due to visa or entry restrictions, the statement said.

“With these contingency plans in place, HKS will be able to continue to provide a world-class public policy education to all of our students, even if they cannot make it to our campus this year,” Harvard Kennedy School Dean Jeremy Weinstein said.

The program will be available to international students who have already completed one year at the U.S. campus.

Trump considering taking $3 billion in Harvard grants, giving them to trade schools

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has threatened or moved to cut billions of dollars in federal research funding for Harvard.

The administration has accused the university of failing to adequately address antisemitism and campus violence, violating reporting requirements, and coordinating with foreign entities, including China’s Communist Party, in ways that raise national security concerns.

Over the past five years, 52% of Kennedy students have come from outside the United States, the school’s media office said.

The school enrolls 739 students from 92 countries in programs aimed at developing leadership in public policy and government, according to the Harvard International Office website.

Harvard University U.S. visa restrictions

