AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
Sports

PCB shortlists 30 players for U19 skills assessment camp ahead of Asia, World Cups

BR Web Desk Published July 3, 2025 Updated July 3, 2025 05:36pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced a 30-member squad for the third phase of the U19 Skills Assessment Camp, scheduled to commence in Multan on July 7 and continue till the end of August.

According to the PCB, the selection follows a rigorous, match-based assessment process conducted in two earlier phases, during which 65 players were evaluated under the supervision of former Test captain and Head of Youth Development, Azhar Ali.

Among the selected players, 20 were shortlisted on the basis of their performances in the first two phases, while 10 additional players, who have previously represented Pakistan at the U19 level and remain eligible for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026, have also been included.

NCA to host camp on skills development from today

The third phase of the camp aims to fine-tune the technical and mental aspects of young cricketers in preparation for upcoming assignments, including the ACC U19 Asia Cup and ICC U19 World Cup.

The PCB also concluded a separate three-phase Skills Development Camp for 47 senior players at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore from June 30 to July 4.

List of selected U19 players: Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Abbas Khan, Abdul Wahab, Ali Hassan Baloch, Asad Umar, Daniyal Ali Khan, Ghulam Haider, Hamza Zahoor, Haroon Khan, Hazrat Ali, Huzaifa Ahsan, Ibtisam Azhar, Mohammad Arshad, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Niqab Shafiq, Rana Adeel Mushtaq, Rizwanullah, Saad Sakhawat, Sadeeq Aman, Sameer Minhas, Yahya Shah, Farhan Yousaf, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Tahir, Momin Qamar, Tayyab Arif, Umar Zaib, and Usman Khan.

