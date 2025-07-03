AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
Markets

RBI action in focus as Indian bonds stay put before US data

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2025 05:21pm

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields ended largely flat on Thursday, with investors awaiting clarity on the central bank’s liquidity stance and a key U.S. jobs report for further cues.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond ended at 6.2875%, after closing at 6.2892% in the previous session. The five-year 6.75% 2029 bond was at 5.9587% after ending at 5.9522% on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India’s 850 billion rupee ($9.96 billion) variable rate reverse repo matures on Friday, with markets eyeing a follow-up move due after hours on Thursday to see if the central bank steps up liquidity withdrawal as surplus cash and soft overnight rates persist.

Meanwhile, U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later on Friday could raise odds of faster Fed rate cuts, especially after June’s private payrolls unexpectedly fell. Markets now see a 25% chance of a July cut and fully price one in for September, CME FedWatch shows.

India bond yields dip, tracking US Treasury peers, oil prices

Back at home, New Delhi will sell 320 billion rupees of longer duration bonds on Friday, with the supply likely to challenge investor appetite, after tepid demand for benchmark paper last week.

“The market is likely to consolidate within a range in the benchmark security for the visible future, and will wait for fresh triggers to move beyond,” said Prashant Pimple, CIO fixed income at Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

Rates

India’s overnight index swap rates were barely changed, as traders await the VRRR quantum as well as Fed decision.

The one-year ended at 5.51%, while the two-year OIS rate was at 5.46%. The liquid five-year dipped marginally to 5.65%.

