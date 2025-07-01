AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields dip, tracking US Treasury peers, oil prices

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:01pm

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields eased on Tuesday, in line with their U.S. Treasury peers and lower oil prices, while elevated liquidity levels further supported the market.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note ended at 6.2927%, compared with the previous close of 6.3241%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to 4.1929% in Asian hours, its lowest level in 2 months, versus the previous close of 4.2260%.

Oil prices remained subdued and was last at $67.27 per barrel, about $11 lower than June’s high of $78.85 per barrel.

“People are taking a view at the start of the quarter, with some building positions as the U.S. yields and oil prices have fallen,” said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice president of treasury at AU Small Finance Bank.

“Ample liquidity in the system is also providing comfort, so some investment demand has emerged.”

India’s daily average banking system liquidity surplus rose to 2.74 trillion rupees in June, marking its highest level in three years.

Traders are now awaiting cues on the Reserve Bank of India’s liquidity moves after it conducted a seven-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on Friday, withdrawing 850 billion rupees from the banking system.

The weighted average call rate rose to 5.50% on Monday, reaching the central bank’s policy rate for the first time in the financial year.

Weighted average TREPS rate also rose to 5.42%.

Foreign investors also stepped up purchases in the second half of June, offsetting the majority of the selling in the first half.

They had net sold over 130 billion rupees in bonds by June 18, but the figure narrowed to 7.2 billion rupees for the month, CCIL data showed.

Rates

India’s overnight index swap rates saw receiving bias on Tuesday, with the longer-duration rates leading the fall.

The one-year OIS rate dropped 1 basis point to 5.52%, while the two-year OIS rate declined 2 bps to 5.49%, and the most liquid five-year dropped 4 basis points to 5.67%.

India Indian government bond yields

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields dip, tracking US Treasury peers, oil prices

PSX starts FY26 on a positive note, KSE-100 settles at new record high

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

Gwadar Port: Govt announces new shipping lines, ferry service to GCC

FO says looks forward to working with members as Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency for July

Gold price per tola jumps Rs6,600 in Pakistan

Mari Energies, Ghani Chemical join hands for emissions reduction project

Mari Energies completes tax compliance on 800% bonus shares

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount

Oil edges up as investors await OPEC+, tariff talks

Revised WHT on National Saving Schemes issued

Read more stories