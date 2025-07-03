AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
Jul 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FIA arrests former RAILCOP officials over Rs1.17bn fake bank guarantees scam

BR Web Desk Published 03 Jul, 2025 06:15pm

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three former senior officials of RAILCOP, a subsidiary of Pakistan Railways, in a high-profile corruption case involving fake bank guarantees worth over Rs1.16 billion, a statement from the Ministry of Railways said on Thursday.

Those arrested include Syed Najam Saeed, former chief executive officer of RAILCOP; Muhammad Zubair Hussain, ex-controller finance and accounts; and Meh Run Nisa, former director of commercial & marketing.

The arrests were made by the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle in Islamabad under FIR No. 37/2025 registered on June 30, according to the statement.

The three former executives are accused of colluding with Irfan Hameed Khan, chairman of M/s Indus Valley Industrial Junction (IVIJ), to prepare and submit 14 fake/bogus bank guarantees of United Bank Limited and Bank Al Habib Limited worth Rs1.17 billion in favour of different government departments for participation in tendering processes of development projects.

According to the statement, M/s IVIJ received Rs164,969,160/- (nearly Rs165 million) as commission from RAILCOP Islamabad in respect of providing said 14 fake/bogus Bank Guarantees illegally.

“Thus, they caused huge loss to the tune of Rs164,969,160/- to national exchequer,” the ministry said, “Tomorrow they will be produced in court for remand.” Investigation is underway.

FIA RAILCOP Fake bank guarantees scam

Comments

200 characters

FIA arrests former RAILCOP officials over Rs1.17bn fake bank guarantees scam

Rupee inches up against US dollar

India Hindu pilgrimage begins near Pahalgam

Over 12mn mobile handsets assembled in Pakistan in Jan-May

Putin says will speak with Trump on phone Thursday

Aurangzeb engages global partners at FFD4 in Spain

Pakistan set to partner with Alibaba to boost exports

PM Shehbaz departs for Azerbaijan to attend ECO summit

SBP plans to ease digital payment mechanisms for traders

SEARL appoints Tahir Ahmed as CEO

Read more stories