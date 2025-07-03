AIRLINK 152.48 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.34%)
Jul 03, 2025
PM Shehbaz departs for Azerbaijan to attend ECO summit

BR Web Desk Published 03 Jul, 2025 03:16pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Azerbaijan on Thursday to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The summit will commence in Khankendi, Republic of Azerbaijan today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the premier.

During the summit, the prime minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and global challenges, reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Vision 2025, and advocate for enhanced intra-regional trade, transport connectivity, energy cooperation, and sustainable development.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with other ECO leaders on the sidelines of the Summit to discuss matters of mutual interest, said the FO statement.

