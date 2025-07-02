AIRLINK 152.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
BOP 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.95%)
CNERGY 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 88.20 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.95%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.55%)
FFL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
FLYNG 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.95%)
HUBC 138.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.23%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.85%)
MLCF 83.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.59%)
OGDC 223.49 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (0.87%)
PACE 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PIAHCLA 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
POWER 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 170.80 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.55%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.37%)
SEARL 94.56 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (6.13%)
SSGC 44.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SYM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
TPLP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.23%)
YOUW 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.83%)
BR100 13,291 Increased By 222.3 (1.7%)
BR30 38,865 Increased By 318.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 130,344 Increased By 2144.6 (1.67%)
KSE30 39,908 Increased By 803.3 (2.05%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Plenty of time for Bellingham brothers clash, says Kovac after Jobe’s CWC suspension

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2025 01:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ATLANTA: Jobe Bellingham may want to steer clear of tackling when the clock ticks over to the 28th minute of his next match.

The midfielder was on track to face his brother Jude of Real Madrid in the Club World Cup quarter-finals but after picking up a yellow card in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Monterrey on Tuesday he will instead be looking on from the sidelines.

That booking, for a foul on Nelson Deossa, was his second of the tournament and arrived in the 28th minute at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The 19-year-old’s first yellow card came in Dortmund’s 1-0 group stage win over South Korean side Ulsan HD – also in the 28th minute.

“I think we all saw that he was very disappointed,” Dortmund manager Niko Kovac said. “I think he did not exactly know that the second yellow card is a suspension at halftime. He was a little bit surprised.”

While one door has closed, Kovac said there will be more opportunities for the siblings to face each other.

“Okay, he’s young. His brother is also young, so I’m convinced they will face each other, maybe next season in the Champions League, and then the future. The future is for them.

“And yeah, the Club World Cup would be nice, but now it isn’t. Someone else must play for him, but it’s also okay.”

Real Madrid oust Juventus as Dortmund reach Club World Cup quarters

Jobe, who sealed a 33 million euros ($38.92 million) move to Dortmund from newly-promoted Premier League club Sunderland in June, was substituted in the 55th minute to avoid any chance of a red card, said Kovac.

“I substituted him not because of his performance. I changed because he had a yellow card in this game, and you saw we had some very intensive duels, and I did not want that someone is maybe then booked twice,” Kovac added.

Jude, 22, also played for Dortmund from 2020-2023 before making the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dortmund play Real at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday.

Real Madrid Jobe Bellingham CWC Nelson Deossa

Comments

200 characters

Plenty of time for Bellingham brothers clash, says Kovac after Jobe’s CWC suspension

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 9% YoY to $26.3bn in FY25

Quad ministers condemn April attack in IIOJK without naming Pakistan

National Saving Schemes: CDNS lowers rates of return

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Lucky Motor hikes KIA car prices by up to Rs700,000 amid NEV levy imposition

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 10pc duty slabs

Aurangzeb urges global push to revive development cooperation at FfD4

Power Division suspends LESCO guard for manhandling elderly woman in Sheikhupura

PM orders to digitise all industrial production processes

Trump urges Hamas to accept 'final proposal' for 60-day Gaza ceasefire

Read more stories