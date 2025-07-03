ECP distributes reserved seats: PML-N’s strength gets massive boost in NA, Punjab PA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has received the largest chunk of 43 reserved seats, followed by 15 reserved seats have gone to PPP, and 12 seats to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F), as the poll body has allotted a total of 74 of 77 reserved seats, claimed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to other political parties in the four Assemblies, in pursuance of Supreme Court’s June 27th order in the reserved seats case.

One reserved seat each has gone to Awami National Party (ANP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q).

The development implies that the ruling coalition has regained two-thirds majority in the National and Punjab legislatures.

Ruling coalition given two-thirds majority as ECP notifies reserved seats

Three reserved seats have not been allotted keeping in view the legal issues, it is learnt.

In addition, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has withdrawn its notifications issued last July in which the returned candidates concerned on general seats in the Assemblies were declared “to have been returned as candidates of PTI.”

Of the allotted reserved seats, 19 seats fall in the National Assembly, 27 seats fall in Punjab Assembly, 25 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and three seats in Sindh Assembly.

Overall, of these allotted seats in the four legislatures, 63 seats are reserved for women and 11 seats are reserved for non-Muslims.

In the light of a notification issued by the ECP on Wednesday, of the allotted 19 reserved seats in the NA, comprising 11 seats from Punjab, five from KP and three non-Muslim-reserved seats, 13 seats have been allotted to PML-N (10 women-reserved seats from Punjab, two from KP, and one non-Muslim-reserved seat). Four reserved seats have been allotted to Pakistan Peoples Party (two from KP, one each from Punjab and non-Muslim seats), and two seats have been allotted to JUI-F (one seat each from KP and non-Muslim seats).

In PA, of the 27 allotted reserved seats, comprising 24 women and three non-Muslim seats, PML-N got 23 seats (21 women, two non-Muslim seats), PPP got two seats (one each for woman and non-Muslim), and PML-Q and IPP each got a woman seat.

In KP Assembly, of the 25 allotted seats, comprising 21 women and four non-Muslim seats, JUI-F received 10 seats (eight women, two non-Muslims), PML-N got seven reserved seats (six women and a non-Muslim), PPP also got seven reserved seats (six women and a non-Muslim), and ANP received a woman seat.

And, in Sindh Assembly, of the three allotted seats, consisting of two women-reserved and a non-Muslim-reserved seats, PPP has been allotted two seats; one each for woman and non-Muslim, and MQM-P has got a woman seat.

Last May 6, the SC suspended the decision of Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the allocation of reserved seats in the Assemblies to the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Consequently, on May 13, last year, the ECP suspended the legislative memberships of 77 lawmakers of the four Assemblies, on reserved seats claimed by the SIC.

This resulted in the ruling coalition having lost two-thirds majority in NA and PA.

On July 12 last year, the SC declared the PTI as eligible for reserved seats in the Assemblies.

The apex court declared that 39 of the 80 lawmakers in the NA were shown as PTI members, as per ECP record, but remaining 41 were shown as independents.

These lawmakers joined SIC after February 8th general elections in a bid to secure the reserved seats in the aftermath of denial of the electoral symbol to the PTI.

The 41 legislators were required to confirm their party memberships to the ECP within 15 days, in the light of the SC order.

