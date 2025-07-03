AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
Firm trend prevails on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained very good.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,600 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,600 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Tando Adam, 200 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 800 bales of Mianchannu were sold in between Rs 16,550 to Rs 16,650 per maund, 1600 bales of Khanewal were sold in between Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,625 per maund, 800 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,625 per maund, 1400 bales of Chichawatni were sold in between Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,625 per maund, 400 bales of Jhang, 800 bales of Hasil pur, 1000 bales of Tounsa Shareef, 1000 bales of Rajan pur, 200 bales of Mureedwala were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per kg.

