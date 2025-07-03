PARTLY FACETIOUS: The difference between ‘same page’ and ‘same side’

“So thank the Lord all our acting chief justices have been confirmed.”

“So the glass is half full hunh?”

“As The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless used to say do not be alarmed (ghabraana nahin) and as the Field Marshal told us do not succumb to hopelessness for that way lies…”

“How dare you mention the two men in the same sentence.”

“My intent was…”

“I know what your intent was.”

“No, you don’t.My intent was that leaders in hard times do try to calm down the general public and…”

“That was not your intent.”

“I swear by whichever book you put before me – our most Holy Book or the book where the page has not been turned for nigh onto three years and a quarter that…”

“Are you being facetious again? I am warning you…”

“Hey in a court of law intent is not punishable is it, I mean one needs to actually act for punishment to be meted out to the guilty.”

“Wrong again. Have you heard of mala fide intent – that is a punishable offence.”

“Only if proved.”

“I am gratified to state that I have full confidence that the newly appointed chief justices will take full cognizance of the evidence on the matter.”

“One correction my friend.”

“You are on dangerous territory the selections were made under the law and the law states that…”

“Hey why don’t you let me finish before accusing me, see that’s why I wanted to clarify my intent to…”

“Not interested.”

“You referred to the selection of the chief justices, but surely you are aware that they were elected. This is democracy at work, and now do you understand what I actually intended to say!”

“I apologise, I simply did not think you would…”

“Stop right there, there are many of us on the same side as you.”

“Same page or side?”

“What is the difference?”

“Same page is defined as the page turner refusing to let anyone change the page while the same side refers to ideological similarities.”

“Here you go again! Stop.”

