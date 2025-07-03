AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
BOP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
CPHL 92.60 Increased By ▲ 6.93 (8.09%)
FCCL 46.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.68%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
FLYNG 56.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
HUBC 138.69 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
HUMNL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
MLCF 83.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.64%)
OGDC 222.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.31%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.39%)
PPL 170.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.61%)
PRL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
PTC 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.35%)
SEARL 98.01 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (10%)
SSGC 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
SYM 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.91%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.23%)
YOUW 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
BR100 13,291 Increased By 222.3 (1.7%)
BR30 38,865 Increased By 318.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 130,344 Increased By 2144.6 (1.67%)
KSE30 39,908 Increased By 803.3 (2.05%)
Jul 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-07-03

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The difference between ‘same page’ and ‘same side’

“So thank the Lord all our acting chief justices have been confirmed.” “So the glass is half full hunh?”...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

“So thank the Lord all our acting chief justices have been confirmed.”

“So the glass is half full hunh?”

“As The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless used to say do not be alarmed (ghabraana nahin) and as the Field Marshal told us do not succumb to hopelessness for that way lies…”

“How dare you mention the two men in the same sentence.”

“My intent was…”

“I know what your intent was.”

“No, you don’t.My intent was that leaders in hard times do try to calm down the general public and…”

“That was not your intent.”

“I swear by whichever book you put before me – our most Holy Book or the book where the page has not been turned for nigh onto three years and a quarter that…”

“Are you being facetious again? I am warning you…”

“Hey in a court of law intent is not punishable is it, I mean one needs to actually act for punishment to be meted out to the guilty.”

“Wrong again. Have you heard of mala fide intent – that is a punishable offence.”

“Only if proved.”

“I am gratified to state that I have full confidence that the newly appointed chief justices will take full cognizance of the evidence on the matter.”

“One correction my friend.”

“You are on dangerous territory the selections were made under the law and the law states that…”

“Hey why don’t you let me finish before accusing me, see that’s why I wanted to clarify my intent to…”

“Not interested.”

“You referred to the selection of the chief justices, but surely you are aware that they were elected. This is democracy at work, and now do you understand what I actually intended to say!”

“I apologise, I simply did not think you would…”

“Stop right there, there are many of us on the same side as you.”

“Same page or side?”

“What is the difference?”

“Same page is defined as the page turner refusing to let anyone change the page while the same side refers to ideological similarities.”

“Here you go again! Stop.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS chief justices

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The difference between ‘same page’ and ‘same side’

PM hails increase in tax revenues

Crypto mining, other sectors: IMF rejects subsidised power tariffs proposal

Remittances: govt set to withdraw some incentives

Seniority of IHC judges: Justice Mansoor expresses reservation over presidential notification

PM to attend ECO Summit in Baku today

Aurangzeb for global development cooperation revitalisation

Nepra rejects govt plea to apply revised SoT to KE

ECP distributes reserved seats: PML-N’s strength gets massive boost in NA, Punjab PA

IBF hosts panel discussion: Aurangzeb underscores criticality of SMEs to Pakistan’s economy

Ruling coalition given two-thirds majority as ECP notifies reserved seats

Read more stories