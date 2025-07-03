ATC adjourns proceedings in cases against IK, Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned proceedings in multiple protest-related cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, and his close aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi – both are facing incarceration – and others, after they could not appear before it.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra was scheduled to hear two separate cases registered at Khanna Police Station related to anti-government protests.

However, due to non-appearance by Khan and Qureshi, the hearing did not proceed and was adjourned until July 23 after the attendance of the other accused was recorded.

Separately, the court heard a petition seeking the suspension of arrest warrants issued against Ali Amin Gandapur, the current chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in connection with a protest case from October 2022.

The counsel for Gandapur argued that Peshawar High Court (PHC) had barred authorities from arresting his client until the next hearing.

Judge Sipra said that no formal communication had been received from the PHC and clarified that the ATC had not issued any new arrest warrant.

“I am not ordering Gandapur’s arrest,” Judge Sipra said during the hearing. “The warrants were issued before your petition in PHC. This court only directed their execution. If PHC has restrained arrest, inform the IG accordingly.”

Gandapur remains a proclaimed offender in the ATC, the judge noted, justifying the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants. The court adjourned further proceedings on the suspension plea until Gandapur appears in person.

In a separate case before the Islamabad District and Sessions Court, Gandapur also failed to appear in connection with a 2016 case relating to the alleged recovery of weapons and liquor from him in the BharaKahu area.

Senior Civil Judge Mubashir Hassan Chishti was set to record Gandapur’s statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code, but his lawyer submitted a request for exemption, citing Gandapur’s participation in security meetings for Muharram in Swat.

“The court is requested to reschedule the hearing for July 19, as other related matters are already fixed for that day,” said his counsel.

The court rejected the request and issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Gandapur, adjourning further proceedings until July 19.

