Air chief concludes historic visit to US

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), has concluded a historic visit to the United States — the first by a serving PAF Chief in over a decade - in a major breakthrough for Pakistan-US defence cooperation.

According to the military’s media wing, the high-level engagements marked a significant step in deepening institutional ties, advancing mutual defence interests, and addressing key regional and global security concerns.

During the official visit, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu held a series of high-level meetings with senior US military and political leadership. At the Pentagon, he met Kelli L Seybolt, Secretary of the Air Force (International Affairs), and General David W Allvin, Chief of Staff of the US Air Force. Discussions focused on enhancing military-to-military cooperation, boosting interoperability, and exploring avenues for joint training and technology exchange.

The Air Chief emphasised the long-standing and multifaceted relationship between Pakistan and the United States, especially in defence and security domains. He reaffirmed his commitment to expanding training partnerships and collaborative engagements between the air forces of both nations. The two sides also agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level military engagements to support joint exercises and exchange programmes.

At the US State Department, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu met with senior officials including Brown L Stanley from the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs and Eric Meyer from the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs. These discussions highlighted Pakistan’s role in fostering regional stability, its counterterrorism efforts, and its strategic perspective on evolving geopolitical dynamics in South and Central Asia.

