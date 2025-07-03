AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
BOP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
CPHL 92.60 Increased By ▲ 6.93 (8.09%)
FCCL 46.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.68%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
FLYNG 56.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
HUBC 138.69 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
HUMNL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
MLCF 83.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.64%)
OGDC 222.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.31%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.39%)
PPL 170.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.61%)
PRL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
PTC 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.35%)
SEARL 98.01 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (10%)
SSGC 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
SYM 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.91%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.23%)
YOUW 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
BR100 13,291 Increased By 222.3 (1.7%)
BR30 38,865 Increased By 318.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 130,344 Increased By 2144.6 (1.67%)
KSE30 39,908 Increased By 803.3 (2.05%)
Jul 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-03

Air chief concludes historic visit to US

Nuzhat Nazar Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), has concluded a historic visit to the United States — the first by a serving PAF Chief in over a decade - in a major breakthrough for Pakistan-US defence cooperation.

According to the military’s media wing, the high-level engagements marked a significant step in deepening institutional ties, advancing mutual defence interests, and addressing key regional and global security concerns.

During the official visit, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu held a series of high-level meetings with senior US military and political leadership. At the Pentagon, he met Kelli L Seybolt, Secretary of the Air Force (International Affairs), and General David W Allvin, Chief of Staff of the US Air Force. Discussions focused on enhancing military-to-military cooperation, boosting interoperability, and exploring avenues for joint training and technology exchange.

The Air Chief emphasised the long-standing and multifaceted relationship between Pakistan and the United States, especially in defence and security domains. He reaffirmed his commitment to expanding training partnerships and collaborative engagements between the air forces of both nations. The two sides also agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level military engagements to support joint exercises and exchange programmes.

At the US State Department, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu met with senior officials including Brown L Stanley from the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs and Eric Meyer from the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs. These discussions highlighted Pakistan’s role in fostering regional stability, its counterterrorism efforts, and its strategic perspective on evolving geopolitical dynamics in South and Central Asia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu PAF chief Pakistan US defence cooperation

Comments

200 characters

Air chief concludes historic visit to US

PM hails increase in tax revenues

Crypto mining, other sectors: IMF rejects subsidised power tariffs proposal

Remittances: govt set to withdraw some incentives

Seniority of IHC judges: Justice Mansoor expresses reservation over presidential notification

PM to attend ECO Summit in Baku today

Aurangzeb for global development cooperation revitalisation

Nepra rejects govt plea to apply revised SoT to KE

ECP distributes reserved seats: PML-N’s strength gets massive boost in NA, Punjab PA

IBF hosts panel discussion: Aurangzeb underscores criticality of SMEs to Pakistan’s economy

Ruling coalition given two-thirds majority as ECP notifies reserved seats

Read more stories