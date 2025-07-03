Markets Print 2025-07-03
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 02, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 02, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 130,344.03
High: 130,545.95
Low: 128,616.12
Net Change: 2,144.60
Volume (000): 345,795
Value (000): 32,213,792
Makt Cap (000) 3,897,694,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,048.74
NET CH (+) 505.94
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,540.64
NET CH (-) 11.98
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 36,777.60
NET CH (+) 1,503.71
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,621.61
NET CH (-) 87.35
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,206.89
NET CH (+) 149.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 2,983.15
NET CH (+) 1.97
------------------------------------
As on: 02-JULY-2025
====================================
