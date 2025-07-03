KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 02, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 130,344.03 High: 130,545.95 Low: 128,616.12 Net Change: 2,144.60 Volume (000): 345,795 Value (000): 32,213,792 Makt Cap (000) 3,897,694,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,048.74 NET CH (+) 505.94 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,540.64 NET CH (-) 11.98 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 36,777.60 NET CH (+) 1,503.71 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,621.61 NET CH (-) 87.35 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,206.89 NET CH (+) 149.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 2,983.15 NET CH (+) 1.97 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-JULY-2025 ====================================

