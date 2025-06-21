AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-21

COAS for broad, multi-dimensional US partnership

Nuzhat Nazar Published 21 Jun, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir underlined the potential for a broad-based, multi-dimensional partnership between Pakistan and the United States, rooted in mutual respect, shared strategic interests, and economic interdependence.

He made these remarks during an interactive session with leading US scholars, policy analysts, and international media representatives in Washington DC.

As part of his official visit to the United States, Field Marshal Munir held an in-depth exchange of views with senior members of prominent think tanks and strategic institutions, discussing a range of regional and global developments.

In meeting with COAS Munir, Trump lauds Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace, stability

According to the ISPR, the army chief emphasised the longstanding Pakistan-US relationship, noting its historical convergences—particularly in counter-terrorism, regional security, and economic cooperation. He expressed Pakistan’s intent to further broaden and deepen the partnership across multiple sectors.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and global stability, the COAS stressed the country’s constructive role in promoting a rules-based international order. He highlighted the significance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts and emphasised adherence to international law.

Touching upon Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts, Field Marshal Munir referenced key military operations such as Maarka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, and condemned the role of certain regional actors in perpetuating terrorism through hybrid warfare tactics. He reiterated Pakistan’s frontline role in the global war on terror and the sacrifices made by the nation in both human and economic terms.

The COAS also drew attention to Pakistan’s untapped economic potential—particularly in the IT, agriculture, and mining sectors—and invited international investors to explore opportunities for mutually-beneficial partnerships.

Participants praised the COAS’s clarity of thought and strategic insight.

The session was widely seen as a meaningful step toward enhancing Pakistan-US engagement and strengthening mutual understanding on key global challenges.

