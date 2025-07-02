AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
Jul 02, 2025
Hamas orders Gaza clan leader to surrender, accuses him of treason

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2025 05:13pm

CAIRO: The interior ministry in Gaza on Wednesday ordered the leader of a well-armed Bedouin clan defying the group’s control of the Palestinian enclave to surrender and face trial, accusing him of treason.

A ministry statement said the decision was taken by what it called a “Revolutionary Court”. Yasser Abu Shabab, who does not recognise the authority of Hamas and accuses the militants of hurting the interests of Gaza, had 10 days to surrender, it said.

The court urged Palestinians to inform Hamas security officials about the whereabouts of Abu Shabab, who has so far remained beyond their reach in the Rafah area of southern Gaza held by Israeli troops.

The Abu Shabab group described the Hamas court’s order as a “sitcom that doesn’t frighten us, nor does it frighten any free man who loves his homeland and its dignity”, in a post on the Facebook page that usually carried the group’s announcements.

Trump urges Hamas to accept ‘final proposal’ for 60-day Gaza ceasefire

Hamas, which accuses Abu Shabab of looting U.N. aid trucks and alleges that he is backed by Israel, has sent some of its top fighters to kill him, two Hamas sources and two other sources familiar with the situation told Reuters last month.

Abu Shabab’s group told Reuters at the time that it was a popular force protecting humanitarian aid from looting by escorting aid trucks and denied getting support from Israel or contacts with the Israeli army. It accused Hamas of violence and muzzling dissent.

Israel has said it has backed some of Gaza’s clans against Hamas, but has not said which.

