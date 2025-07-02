Assistant Commissioner among 4 killed in Bajaur blast

At least four people, including Assistant Commissioner (AC) and Tehsildar of Nawagai, were killed in a powerful bomb blast that targeted a government vehicle in Bajaur’s Khar subdivision on Wednesday, Aaj News reported.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Bajaur Waqas Rafiq, the explosion took place near Siddiqabad Phatak on Nawagai Road.

The blast was so intense that the official vehicle was completely destroyed, killing Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Faisal Ismail, Tehsildar Abdul Wakeel, a Subedar, and a police officer on the spot.

Bomb blast martyrs three police officers in Mastung

Rescue officials said 11 others were injured in the incident and were rushed to Khar Hospital for treatment. The condition of several injured individuals is reported to be critical.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.

Authorities are investigating the motive and the perpetrators behind the deadly assault on civil administration officials.