Bomb blast martyrs three police officers in Mastung

QUETTA: An explosion targeting a police bus in Balochistan martyred at least three officers and wounded 16 others on Tuesday, authorities said.

The bus was carrying around 40 police officers when it was hit by the blast in Mastung district, around 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of the provincial capital Quetta, local administration official Raja Muhammad Akram told AFP.

“It was a roadside IED (improvised explosive device) blast that resulted in the deaths of three policemen while wounding 16 others,” Akram said.

Shahid Rind, a spokesperson for the provincial government, confirmed the death toll while adding that two of the officers were in critical condition.