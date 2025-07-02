AIRLINK 152.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.94%)
Emotional Gauff blames switch from clay to grass for Wimbledon defeat

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2025 01:14pm
LONDON: A tearful Coco Gauff said she had not coped well with the switch from Paris clay to Wimbledon grass after she was dumped out of the championships in the first round on Tuesday.

The French Open champion looked uncomfortable under the roof on Court One and failed to find any serving rhythm as she succumbed 7-6(3) 6-1 to Ukrainian world number 42 Dayana Yastremska.

Gauff was eager to give her big-hitting opponent credit for the win but said she would probably change her tactics in future during the three weeks between Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

“I just feel like the surface I maybe could have used more matches. It’s like finding the puzzle,” the American second seed said.

Djokovic passes Muller test to reach Wimbledon second round

“It’s a quick turnaround, so I think just trying to learn on whether it’s better to train more and maybe play Bad Homburg or Eastbourne.”

Gauff, 21, was knocked out in the first round at Berlin and had little other grasscourt practice before Wimbledon.

Her win in Paris was the second Grand Slam victory of her career following last year’s U.S. Open triumph.

“I feel like mentally I was a little bit overwhelmed with everything that came afterwards, so I didn’t feel like I had enough time to celebrate and also get back into it,” she said.

Gauff wiped away tears as she discussed her disappointment at failing to adjust to the surface, which she said was harder to adapt to than from clay to hard court.

“I have faith that if I can make these adjustments, I can do well here. I really do want to do well here. I’m not someone who wants to write myself off grass this early in my career, but I definitely need to make changes if I want to be successful here,” she said.

“I’m trying to be positive. After the match, I definitely was struggling in the locker room. I don’t like losing.”

Gauff slipped over several times early in the match, while Yastremska looked sure-footed as she pummelled the American with winners from the baseline.

The Ukrainian had reached the final of the Nottingham tournament as well as the quarter-finals at Eastbourne in the run-up to Wimbledon.

“Dayana played great. I felt like I wasn’t playing terrible in some points, and she was hitting winners.”

Gauff followed compatriot and third seed Jessica Pegula out of the tournament in the first round on Tuesday.

“I feel like historically Wimbledon always has so many upsets in first rounds here… it’s always a topic.”

