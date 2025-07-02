AIRLINK 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.82%)
BOP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 88.20 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.95%)
FCCL 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.66%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
FLYNG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.51%)
HUBC 138.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.37%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.85%)
MLCF 83.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
OGDC 223.11 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (0.7%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PAEL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 170.75 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.52%)
PRL 33.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.33%)
SEARL 94.55 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (6.12%)
SSGC 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
SYM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.06%)
TPLP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.88%)
YOUW 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.83%)
BR100 13,291 Increased By 222.3 (1.7%)
BR30 38,865 Increased By 318.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 130,540 Increased By 2340.2 (1.83%)
KSE30 39,983 Increased By 877.6 (2.24%)
Djokovic passes Muller test to reach Wimbledon second round

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2025 01:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic was made to work hard after a strong start as he began his bid for a 25th Grand Slam title by beating unseeded Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-1 6-7(7) 6-2 6-2 to reach the second round on Tuesday.

The sixth seed, who is aiming to equal Roger Federer’s haul at the All England Club and move past Margaret Court in the all-time list of major champions, will take on British wild card Dan Evans in the next round.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I have a chance, to be honest,” Djokovic said. “I think I always have a chance, I’ve earned my right to feel I can go all the way to the title. I’ve had arguably the most success of any Grand Slam here in the last decade.

“It’s just the beginning of the tournament. There are many fantastic players in the draw. I’m going to be playing a Briton in the next round.

Former runner-up Jabeur retires from Wimbledon first-round match

That’s going to be a tough one, but I look forward to it.

“I’ve always felt like grass, particularly in the second part of my career, was really the surface where I played my best tennis, so why not do it again?”

Djokovic, who endured a poor year before lifting his 100th tour-level trophy in Geneva ahead of a run to the semi-finals of the French Open, powered through the opening set against Muller by winning six games on the trot.

Muller put up much more of a fight in the next set, saving five breakpoints to hold for 4-4 before forcing a tiebreak where he raised his game again to battle from 2-5 down and draw level in the match.

Djokovic caught his breath when the Centre Court roof was closed and then took a medical timeout early in the third set for a stomach problem, before going up 3-2 with a break after Muller hit his sixth double fault of the match.

Having wrapped up the third set, Djokovic racked up a 4-2 advantage in the fourth set with an exquisite backhand winner and there was no looking back from there as he completed the victory by holding to love.

“I went from feeling my absolute best for a set and a half to my absolute worst for about 45 minutes,” Djokovic added.

“Whether it was a stomach bug, I don’t know what it was, but I just struggled with that. The energy kicked back in after some doctor’s miracle pills.

“I managed to finish the match on a good note.”

