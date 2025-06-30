AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
Former runner-up Jabeur retires from Wimbledon first-round match

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 05:43pm

LONDON: Twice Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur’s tournament lasted only one hour and 25 minutes as the Tunisian retired in her first-round match against Viktoriya Tomova on Monday.

Bulgarian Tomova took a tight opening set on a tiebreak and was 2-0 ahead in the second when Jabeur, who reached the final in 2022 and 2023, decided she could not continue.

The 30-year-old former world number two had looked uncomfortable in fiercely hot conditions on Court 14 and needed a long medical timeout in the first set.

Jabeur, who has slipped outside the world’s top 50, suffers from asthma and experienced breathing difficulties at this year’s Australian Open.

Kartal gets British Wimbledon charge off to flying start

“I wasn’t expecting not to feel good,” Jabeur said. “I have been practising pretty well the last few days but I guess these things happen.

“I’m pretty sad, it really doesn’t really help with my confidence and what I keep pushing myself to do even though it was a very tough season for me. I hope I can feel better and see what is going to happen.”

Temperatures at Wimbledon were expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius on the opening day of the championships and the All England Club has implemented its warm weather policy.

