Pakistan

Power Division suspends LESCO guard for manhandling elderly woman in Sheikhupura

BR Web Desk Published 02 Jul, 2025 12:39pm

The Power Division said on Wednesday that the security guard of Lahore Electric Supply Company Limited who manhandled an elderly woman in Sheikhupura was suspended.

Earlier, a video surfaced on X on Tuesday showing the security guard dragging an elderly woman who had arrived to correct her electricity bill.

Following the incident, the Power Division took action and said that an FIR was registered against the security guard, who was currently in police custody.

The spokesperson further said that departmental proceedings were also initiated to dismiss the security guard from service.

“Violation of the law and disrespect of the public will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

All DISCOs have been directed to take immediate action and issue necessary instructions to all offices,“ the spokesperson added.

The power division also issued an apology to the elderly woman, and said that electricity consumers were highly respected.

