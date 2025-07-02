AIRLINK 152.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.94%)
World

Quad ministers condemn April attack in IIOJK without naming Pakistan

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2025 12:45pm
Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stand together at the start of their meeting of the Indo-Pacific Quad at the State Department in Washington, DC, US, July 1, 2025. Photo: Reuters
WASHINGTON: The Quad grouping of the United States, India, Japan and Australia called on Tuesday for the perpetrators of an attack that killed 26 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to be brought to justice without delay.

The April 22 attack sparked heavy fighting between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan in the latest escalation of a decades-old rivalry as India blamed it on Pakistan, which denied responsibility while calling for a neutral investigation.

The US State Department issued a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the grouping, who met in Washington, but did not name Pakistan or blame Islamabad.

“The Quad unequivocally condemns all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism,” the ministers said in the statement.

India-Pakistan conflict hits shared love of film, music

They called on all members of the United Nations to cooperate actively with “all relevant authorities” in delivering justice to the “perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of this reprehensible act”, without any delay.

On May 7, Indian jets bombed sites across the border that New Delhi described as “terrorist infrastructure”, setting off an exchange of attacks between the two countries by fighter jets, missiles, drones and artillery that killed dozens until a ceasefire on May 10.

The ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on social media after Washington held talks with both sides, but India has differed with Trump’s claims that it resulted from his intervention and threats to sever trade talks.

India’s position has been that New Delhi and Islamabad must resolve their problems directly and with no outside involvement.

On Monday, India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, restated its position that trade was not a factor in the ceasefire.

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners

“Relationships will never be free of issues,” he said, referring to the United States, adding, “What matters is the ability to deal with it and to keep that trend going in the positive direction.”

