Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has called for immediate release and repatriation of all those Pakistani prisoners and fishermen, who have completed their respective sentence and whose national status stands confirmed.

A request for special consular access has also been made for all believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including the physically and mentally-challenged prisoners for expeditious confirmation of their national status.

Foreign Office (FO) said on Tuesday that Pakistan and India exchanged, through diplomatic channels, the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody. The exchange of lists took place in pursuance of the Agreement on Consular Access, 2008, FO Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said. The agreement requires both sides to share the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year.

The Government of Pakistan handed over a list of 246 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian prisoners (53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen) to a representative of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad. Simultaneously, the Government of India shared a list of 463 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners (382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen) to a diplomat from the High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi.

