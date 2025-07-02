AIRLINK 154.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.41%)
BOP 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.67%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.42%)
FCCL 45.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
FLYNG 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
HUBC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.66%)
MLCF 83.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
OGDC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.19%)
PACE 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PAEL 41.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.65%)
PTC 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 93.44 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (4.87%)
SSGC 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
SYM 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
TPLP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TRG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.88%)
YOUW 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
BR100 13,253 Increased By 184.1 (1.41%)
BR30 38,668 Increased By 121.7 (0.32%)
KSE100 130,060 Increased By 1860.7 (1.45%)
KSE30 39,847 Increased By 742.1 (1.9%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore futures rise on supply dip, but China property woes cap gains

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2025 11:33am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures climbed on Wednesday as shipments from top exporters Australia and Brazil dropped, though persistent weakness in China’s property market capped gains.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.77% higher at 716 yuan ($99.91) a metric ton, as of 0357 GMT.

The benchmark August iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was up 0.86% at $94 a ton. On the supply front, iron ore shipments from top producers Australia and Brazil have declined, and global iron ore shipments decreased slightly, broker Everbright Futures said in a note.

Hot metal output, a gauge of iron ore demand, continued to increase month-on-month, Everbright said.

China’s factory activity returned to expansion in June, with official PMI and Caixin PMI data showing the highest output reading since November 2024.

Still, resale home prices in China fell at a faster pace in June, while growth new home prices slowed, underscoring persistent weakness in the country’s property market.

Meanwhile, analysts at ANZ noted that a proposal by the China Iron & Steel Association to restrict exports of certain steel products could keep more supply within the country, potentially pressuring prices.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE gained ground, with coking coal and coke up 0.92% and 0.72%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed. Rebar rose 1.44%, hot-rolled coil gained 1.12%, wire rod inched 0.45% higher and stainless steel was up 1.04%.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore futures rise on supply dip, but China property woes cap gains

PSX soars: KSE-100 crosses 129,000 barrier

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 10pc duty slabs

Power Division suspends LESCO guard for manhandling elderly woman in Sheikhupura

Lucky Motor hikes KIA car prices by up to Rs700,000 amid NEV levy imposition

PM orders to digitise all industrial production processes

FBR seeks 18pc tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027-28

Pakistan advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

Trump urges Hamas to accept 'final proposal' for 60-day Gaza ceasefire

Defence vehicles: MoC amends IPO to allow import, re-export

Read more stories